'I am thrilled that I called you': Overflowing, rat-infested dumpsters finally emptied after TMJ4's report

MILWAUKEE — Relief has arrived for residents of one Milwaukee neighborhood.

"I am thrilled that I called you. Thank you so much. Truly, thrilled," Yvonne Wentlandt said to TMJ4's Jenna Rae.

Just hours after a story aired about trash piles in the Valley Park neighborhood, the owner paid his bills, and the trash was removed.

On Tuesday, neighbors Wentlandt and John Caruso tipped off TMJ4 and shared what it had been like on their street.

TMJ4 followed up with them again on Wednesday.

"Well, it woke me up, and I saw the flashing lights, and I didn't know what was going on," Caruso said.

To Caruso and Wentlandt's surprise, the eyesore of a trash pile was being picked up. It was even caught on Ring Doorbell camera footage.

"I go, 'I can't believe they're picking up the trash this quick,'" Caruso said.

"I heard noises, I came and looked out the window, and I went, 'I don't believe this.' I guess the squeaky wheel does get the oil," Wentlandt echoed.

For months, these Valley Park neighbors said they had been dealing with piles of trash, awful smells, and rats.

"I was wondering if it was a negligent company or a negligent owner, and it's clear it's pointing to a negligent landlord," Caruso explained.

On Tuesday, it was discovered that the landlord of the problem properties, Bryan Hintz, hadn't paid his garbage bill in months or the fines the city charged him for trash violations.

"He doesn't take any responsibility. I mean, if you can go that many months without paying your bill and all of a sudden within, what, how many hours?" Wentlandt asked.

"Less than 12," Rae responded.

"Less than 12, and you can pay it and they come and pick it up. If you paid it all along, you wouldn't have had that huge bill," Wentlandt said.

TMJ4 spoke with several people who live in the apartments. They all said they were scared to talk on camera due to fear of retaliation from the landlord.

"We sat and looked at this all summer and held back on doing so many different things because we didn't really want to cause a problem. You've taken care of it. Thank you," Wentlandt said to Rae.

On Tuesday, Rae attempted to reach Hintz. He wouldn't return her calls but texted her, saying he had no interest in participating in an interview now or in the future, despite calling TMJ4's reporting "unethical."

Hintz also asked Rae to stop contacting him.

TMJ4 did not reach out on Wednesday.

"Thank you for myself and for my neighbors," Wentlandt said.

