Lanes reopen on I-94 westbound near Brookfield following crash

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — I-94 westbound was completely closed at West Bluemound Road due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The lanes have now reopened.

WisDOT said the crash happened a little before 6 a.m. Friday near mile marker 298.

Details regarding the crash have not been released, but the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

