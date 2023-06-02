Watch Now
Lanes reopen on I-94 westbound near Brookfield following crash

I-94 was closed at West Bluemound Road as the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department investigates a crash.
I-94 westbound is completely closed at West Bluemound Road due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Posted at 6:14 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 08:13:08-04

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — I-94 westbound was completely closed at West Bluemound Road due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The lanes have now reopened.

WisDOT said the crash happened a little before 6 a.m. Friday near mile marker 298.

Details regarding the crash have not been released, but the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

