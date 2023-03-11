Watch Now
I-43 southbound closed at Silver Spring due to crash

Details on the crash and injuries have not been released.
I-43 south is currently closed at Silver Spring due to a crash.
Posted at 7:15 AM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 08:15:16-05

MILWAUKEE — I-43 southbound at Silver Spring in Milwaukee is completely closed following a crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

WisDOT said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is on the scene investigation.

WisDOT said the closure is expected to last about two hours.

Details on if anyone was injured and what caused the crash have not been released.

