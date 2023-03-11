I-43 southbound closed at Silver Spring due to crash

MILWAUKEE — I-43 southbound at Silver Spring in Milwaukee is completely closed following a crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

WisDOT said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is on the scene investigation.

WisDOT said the closure is expected to last about two hours.

Details on if anyone was injured and what caused the crash have not been released.

