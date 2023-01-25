I-41 south in Hale Interchange closed due to rolled semi

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — I-41 south in the Hale Interchange is completely closed due to a semi rollover crash.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a semi hit the wall, rolled on its side, and is blocking three lanes of traffic. It had been carrying 42,000 pounds of paper.

MCSO said the driver of the semi suffered minor injuries. Cleanup could take hours, according to the sheriff's office.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The N->E Hale Interchange ramp is closed following a semi rollover at/near that location. The vehicle hit the wall, rolled on its side, and came to rest across all three lanes of traffic. All traffic is being pushed westbound. Driver sustained only minor injuries. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) January 25, 2023

The crash happened around 4 a.m. according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip