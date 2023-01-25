Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

I-41 south in Hale Interchange closed due to rolled semi

A semi carrying 42,000 pounds of paper hit a wall and rolled over
The I-43 northbound ramp towards I-894 eastbound in the Hale Interchange is completely closed due to a crash.
171--7.png
Posted at 5:15 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 07:47:22-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — I-41 south in the Hale Interchange is completely closed due to a semi rollover crash.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a semi hit the wall, rolled on its side, and is blocking three lanes of traffic. It had been carrying 42,000 pounds of paper.

MCSO said the driver of the semi suffered minor injuries. Cleanup could take hours, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower