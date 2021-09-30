Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hundreds gather to mourn Fond du Lac officer who died of COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Fond du Lac Police Department
Joseph Kurer
Kurer.jpg
Posted at 3:25 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 16:25:14-04

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of people packed a Fond du Lac church to pay respects to a police officer who died of coronavirus complications.

Twenty-six-year-old Joseph Kurer died Sept. 22, just a day after his wife gave birth to their second child. At Holy Family Catholic Church, Kurer was remembered Wednesday as a servant and champion of justice. Kurer also served in the Wisconsin National Guard and because of that, he received full military honors.

A pair of Black Hawk helicopters flew over the crowd of mourners outside of the church following the funeral.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku