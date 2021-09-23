26-year-old Fond du Lac Police Officer passes away from COVID-19 complications

FOND DU LAC POLIC — The Fond du Lac Police Department says one of its officers, 26-year-old Joseph Kurer, passed away from complications caused by COVID-19.

The police department said in a statement Wednesday night that Kurer was sworn-in as a officer on Aug. 6, 2018.

He was a member of Tactical Field Force Team, Honor Guard Unit, Domestic Violence Intervention Team, and earlier this year was certified as a Field Training Officer. The department says Kurer was also an Aviation Operations Noncommissioned Officer (Sergeant) with the United States Army, Wisconsin National Guard.

Before joining the Fond du Lac Police Department, Kurer was a Community Service Officer with the City of West Bend Police Department.

On Wednesday, Officer Kurer was escorted from the hospital to the funeral home by a law enforcement procession. Officers will stand vigil by his side until the services are complete, the police department said.

He is survived by his wife and two children, one born the night before Joseph passed away.

“Our entire Fond du Lac Police Department family mourns the passing of Officer Joseph Kurer. Our love and condolences go out to Joseph’s wife and children and all those with whom he served. We, as a police department family will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to Joseph’s family. Joseph will be missed by everyone here," said newly made Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein.

