How to get free beer and tacos thanks to the Bucks winning the NBA Finals

Posted at 7:59 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 20:59:19-04

MILWAUKEE — Thanks to the Bucks winning the NBA Championship, we all get to reap the benefits. No, we're not just talking about city pride. Our stomachs and taste buds are the winners in this case.

Various places around Milwaukee are offering freebies thanks to the Bucks.
Taco Bell: You can get free tacos from Taco Bell on July 22. It only lasts one day.

Sprecher Brewing: It is offering a free pint to anyone who stops by in at their location at 701 W Glendale Ave., Glendale.

Wendy's: You can still get a free Frosty from Wendy's if you get there before midnight.

Michelob Ultra: During the Bucks parade, some bars around downtown Milwaukee will be offering free Michelob Ultras. The deal lasts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Here is a list of participating bars.

  • Loaded Slate: 1137 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee
  • Brothers: 1213 N Water St, Milwaukee
  • Red Rock: 1225 N Water St, Milwaukee
  • Dukes: 158 E Juneau Ave, Milwaukee
  • Scooters: 154 E Juneau Ave, Milwaukee
  • Mojo: 134 E Juneau Ave, Milwaukee
  • McGillycuddys: 1135 N Water St, Milwaukee
  • Third Street Tavern: 1110 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee
  • Deer Camp: 1023 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee
  • Who’s On Third: 1007 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee
  • Maders: 1041 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee
  • Brat House: 1013 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee

Axe MKE: It's not food or drink related, but it's still free. Bring in a trophy, of literally any kind, to Axe MKE at 1924 E Kenilworth Pl, Milwaukee and throw some axes for free. Seriously any trophy - participation trophies, t-ball, pop warner, soccer, or even chess. Bonus points if you bring in the Larry O'Brian Trophy, though.

