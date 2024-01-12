How to get a Free "energy savings pack" ahead of the big chill

WHITEFISH BAY — While we prepare for snow, the heated debate over your energy bills continues.

Non-partisan group Citizens Utility Board highlights since 2022, WE Energies rates went up more than 14-percent.

CUB also provided more of a breakdown below on the increases from 2022-2024:



14.6% increase for Residential

11.3% increase for Small Businesses

8.4% increase for Big Businesses

WE Energies spokesman Brendan Conway sent us this statement:Our customers’ bills are well below the national average and in line with other Midwest utilities.

As recommended by the Public Service Commission, we expect to file a two-year rate plan this year to reflect significant investments in renewable energy and strengthening the grid against severe weather as well as customer savings from the retirement of the Oak Creek Power Plant. We are also making investments in new power plants to support the solid economic growth in the I-94 corridor.

Due to declining natural gas prices, heating bills this winter are expected to be $10 to $15 less per month than last winter and customer bills next year will remain well below the national average.

Other ways to save ahead of these long winter months also includes:



Change filter in your HVAC system

Adjust your thermostat a few degrees colder when you are not home

Install programmable thermostat

Link to FREE WE Energies savings pack here.

