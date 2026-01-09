How to celebrate National Bubble Bath Day

MILWAUKEE — National Bubble Bath Day might sound like one of those made-up holidays, but for Venice Williams, it’s rooted in something very real: slowing down. Observed on January 8, National Bubble Bath Day is all about rest, relaxation, and taking a moment for yourself.

For Williams, it’s less about the bubbles and more about restoration.“I’m taking a mini sabbatical to do just that. To reflect… to take naps… to watch movies, but it’s really about restoration,” Williams said. Williams wears many hats in Milwaukee’s food and urban agriculture community.

She is the executive director of Alice’s Garden and Fondy Food Center, and the curator of Kujichagulia Producers’ Cooperative at Sherman Phoenix. Beyond that, she also creates soaps and bath products using organic ingredients — a practice grounded in care for the body, the land, and the community.

"Right now, I’m using the rose petals from my gardens here at home and at Alice’s Garden. Ashwagandha! I’ve been in a cardamom, frankincense mood,” she said.

Those ingredients turn a simple bath into a sensory experience — one that helps her unplug from constant responsibility. “It just decompresses you in a way — for me — that nothing else does. It invites you to just be,” Williams said.

And while her soaps often feature herbs and botanicals grown close to home, Williams says National Bubble Bath Day doesn’t have to be complicated or curated to count. “I’m a child of the ’60s… so Mr. Bubble!” she said with a laugh. Whether it’s handcrafted oils and rose petals or a classic bottle from the store, Williams says the point is the same: give yourself permission to pause — even if just for the length of a warm bath.

