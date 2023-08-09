How much are Milwaukee parents spending on school supplies this Back-to-School season?

MILWAUKEE — “All you really need for school is a pencil and paper.”

Many Baby Boomers and Gen X parents hold this mentality without comprehending the multitude of school supplies Kindergarten, Elementary, and Middle School students need each year.

Not only are students expected to prepare for this financial load, but Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) also tells parents to keep their kids supplied throughout the year.

“As your child runs out of supplies, you will need to purchase additional materials during the school year. It is always a good idea to have some supplies at home for doing homework,” MPS states on their school supplies list.

The MPS K-6 school supplies list can be found online on their website.

We calculated the cost of each grade’s school supply list to find out how much parents are spending on the 2023-24 school year.

GOBankingRates conducted a survey in 2022 to determine where most Americans are purchasing their school supplies.

According to this survey, over half of Americans purchase their supplies from Walmart, which is where our prices will be calculated from. We also chose the recommended item on the Walmart website. In other words, the “1000+ bought since yesterday” items, supplies on sale, or best sellers.

PRICES

PreK-Kindergarten:

Book bag or backpack - 1 (17” laptop backpack with lunch bag, $19.98 )

) Change of Clothes - 1 ( Canis pant and shirt set, $11.93 )

pant and shirt set, ) 24 ct. box of crayons - 1 ( Crayola ultra-clean crayons, $2.47 )

ultra-clean crayons, ) Dry erase markers - 4 ( Expo black markers, $4.88 )

black markers, ) 8 oz. bottle of washable glue - 1 ( Elmer’s 7.6 oz. glue, $1.64 )

7.6 oz. glue, ) Glue sticks - 4 ( Elmer’s glue sticks, $1.97 )

glue sticks, ) Gym shoes - 1 ( Tvtaop white sneakers, $22.88 )

white sneakers, ) Headphones for Chromebook - 1 ( JLab Audio JBuddies headphones, $14.98 )

headphones, ) Kleenex - 1 ( Great-Value ultra soft tissues, $1.68 )

ultra soft tissues, ) 8 ct. washable markers - 1 ( Crayola ColorMax washable markers, $9.98 )

ColorMax washable markers, ) Paper towels (optional) - 1 ( Sparkle 2-pack double roll, $3.48 )

2-pack double roll, ) 20 ct. pencils (per semester) - 1 = 2 ( Pen + Gear yellow pencils 20 count, $2.17 x 2= $4.34 )

yellow pencils 20 count, $2.17 x 2= ) Plastic supply box/ pencil case - 1 ( Sterilite small pencil box, $0.97 )

small pencil box, ) Pocket folders - 4 ( Pen + Gear 2 pocket folder, $0.15 x 4 = $0.60 )

2 pocket folder, $0.15 x 4 = ) Scissors - 1 ( Fiskars kid’s scissors, $2.88 )

kid’s scissors, ) Clorox wipes - 1 ( Clorox disinfecting wipes, $5.52 )

disinfecting wipes, ) Water bottle - 1 (GillGiliso sports water cup, $7.77)

Total = $117.95

+ Sales Tax (5.5%)

Estimated Total Cost= $124.44

1st Grade

Book bag or backpack - 1 (17” laptop backpack with lunch bag, $19.98 )

) Change of clothes - 1 ( Canis pant and shirt set, $11.93 )

pant and shirt set, ) 24 ct. box of crayons - 1 ( Crayola ultra-clean crayons, $2.47 )

ultra-clean crayons, ) Dry erase markers - 4 ( Expo black markers, $4.88 )

black markers, ) Large pink erasers - 2 ( Pen + Gear eraser pack $0.47 )

eraser pack ) 8 oz. bottle of washable glue - 1 ( Elmer’s 7.6 oz. glue, $1.64 )

7.6 oz. glue, ) Glue sticks - 4 ( Elmer’s glue sticks, $1.97 )

glue sticks, ) Gym shoes - 1 ( Tvtaop white sneakers, $22.88 )

white sneakers, ) Headphones for Chromebook - 1 ( JLab Audio JBuddies headphones, $14.98 )

headphones, ) Kleenex - 1 ( Great-Value ultra soft tissues, $1.68 )

ultra soft tissues, ) 8 ct. Washable markers - 1 ( Crayola ColorMax washable markers, $9.98 )

ColorMax washable markers, ) Paper towels (optional) - 1 ( Sparkle 2-pack double roll, $3.48 )

2-pack double roll, ) 20 ct. pencils (per semester) - 1 = 2 ( Pen + Gear yellow pencils 20 count, $2.17 x 2= $4.34 )

yellow pencils 20 count, $2.17 x 2= ) Plastic supply box/ pencil case - 1 ( Sterilite small pencil box, $0.97 )

small pencil box, ) Pocket folders - 4 ( Pen + Gear 2 pocket folder, $0.15 x 4 = $0.60 )

2 pocket folder, $0.15 x 4 = ) Composition books to match folders - 4 ( Pen + Gear composition book, $0.88 x 4 = 3.52 )

composition book, $0.88 x 4 = ) 1.5 in binder - 1 ( Pen + Gear durable 3-ring binder, $4.12 )

durable 3-ring binder, ) Ruler - 1 ( Pen + Gear clear ruler, $0.64 )

clear ruler, ) Scissors - 1 ( Fiskars kid’s scissors, $2.88 )

kid’s scissors, ) Clorox wipes - 1 ( Clorox disinfecting wipes, $5.52 )

disinfecting wipes, ) 70 page spiral notebook - 4 ( Pen + Gear 100 page spiral notebook, $1.48 x 4 = $5.92 )

100 page spiral notebook, $1.48 x 4 = ) Water bottle - 1 (GillGiliso sports water cup, $7.77)

Total = $132.62

+ Sales Tax (5.5%)

Estimated Total Cost= $139.91

2nd Grade:

Book bag or backpack - 1 (17” laptop backpack with lunch bag, $19.98 )

) 24 ct. box of crayons - 1 ( Crayola Ultra-Clean crayons, $2.47 )

Ultra-Clean crayons, ) Dry erase markers - 4 ( Expo black markers, $4.88 )

black markers, ) Large pink erasers - 2 ( Pen + Gear eraser pack, $0.47 )

eraser pack, ) 8 oz. bottle of glue - 1 ( Elmer’s 7.6 oz. glue, $1.64 )

7.6 oz. glue, ) Glue sticks - 4 ( Elmer’s glue sticks, $1.97 )

glue sticks, ) Gym shoes - 1 ( Tvtaop white sneakers, $22.88 )

white sneakers, ) Headphones for Chromebook - 1 ( JLab Audio JBuddies headphones, $14.98 )

headphones, ) Kleenex - 1 ( Great-Value ultra soft tissues, $1.68 )

ultra soft tissues, ) 8 ct. Washable markers - 1 ( Crayola ColorMax washable markers, $9.98 )

ColorMax washable markers, ) Paper towels (optional) - 1 ( Sparkle 2-pack double roll, $3.48 )

2-pack double roll, ) 20 ct. pencils (per semester) - 1 = 2 ( Pen + Gear yellow pencils 20 count, $2.17 x 2= $4.34 )

yellow pencils 20 count, $2.17 x 2= ) Plastic supply box/ pencil case - 1 ( Sterilite small pencil box, $0.97 )

small pencil box, ) Pocket folders - 4 ( Pen + Gear 2 pocket folder, $0.15 x 4 = $0.60 )

2 pocket folder, $0.15 x 4 = ) Composition books to match folders - 4 ( Pen + Gear composition book, $0.88 x 4 = 3.52 )

composition book, $0.88 x 4 = ) 1.5 in binder - 1 ( Pen + Gear durable 3-ring binder, $4.12 )

durable 3-ring binder, ) Ruler - 1 ( Pen + Gear clear ruler, $0.64 )

clear ruler, ) Scissors - 1 ( Fiskars kid’s scissors, $2.88 )

kid’s scissors, ) Clorox wipes - 1 ( Clorox disinfecting wipes, $5.52 )

disinfecting wipes, ) 70 page spiral notebook - 4 ( Pen + Gear 100 page spiral notebook, $1.48 x 4 = $5.92 )

100 page spiral notebook, $1.48 x 4 = ) Water bottle - 1 (GillGiliso sports water cup, $7.77)

Total = $120.69

+ Sales Tax (5.5%)

Estimated Total Cost= $127.33

3rd Grade



Book bag or backpack - 1 (17” laptop backpack with lunch bag, $19.98 )

) 24 ct. colored pencils - 1 ( Crayola colored pencils, $3.27 )

colored pencils, ) 24 ct. box of crayons - 1 ( Crayola ultra-clean crayons, $2.47 )

ultra-clean crayons, ) Dry erase markers - 4 ( Expo black markers, $4.88 )

black markers, ) Large pink erasers - 2 ( Pen + Gear eraser pack, $0.47 )

eraser pack, ) 8 oz. bottle of glue - 1 ( Elmer’s 7.6 oz. glue, $1.64 )

7.6 oz. glue, ) Glue sticks - 4 ( Elmer’s glue sticks, $1.97 )

glue sticks, ) Gym shoes - 1 ( Tvtaop white sneakers, $22.88 )

white sneakers, ) Headphones for Chromebook - 1 ( JLab Audio JBuddies headphones, $14.98 )

headphones, ) Kleenex - 1 ( Great-Value ultra soft tissues, $1.68 )

ultra soft tissues, ) 8 ct. Washable markers - 1 ( Crayola ColorMax washable markers, $9.98 )

ColorMax washable markers, ) Paper towels (optional) - 1 ( Sparkle 2-pack double roll, $3.48 )

2-pack double roll, ) 20 ct. pencils (per semester) - 1 = 2 ( Pen + Gear yellow pencils 20 count, $2.17 x 2= $4.34 )

yellow pencils 20 count, $2.17 x 2= ) Plastic supply box/ pencil case - 1 ( Sterilite small pencil box, $0.97 )

small pencil box, ) Pocket folders - 4 ( Pen + Gear 2 pocket folder, $0.15 x 4 = $0.60 )

2 pocket folder, $0.15 x 4 = ) Composition books to match folders - 4 ( Pen + Gear composition book, $0.88 x 4 = $3.52 )

composition book, $0.88 x 4 = ) 1.5 in binder - 1 ( Pen + Gear durable 3-ring binder, $4.12 )

durable 3-ring binder, ) Ruler - 1 ( Pen + Gear clear ruler, $0.64 )

clear ruler, ) Scissors - 1 ( Fiskars kid’s scissors, $2.88 )

kid’s scissors, ) Clorox wipes - 1 ( Clorox disinfecting wipes, $5.52 )

disinfecting wipes, ) 70 page spiral notebook - 4 ( Pen + Gear 100 page spiral notebook, $1.48 x 4 = $5.92 )

100 page spiral notebook, $1.48 x 4 = ) 200 page theme paper - 1 ( Crayola 240 page construction paper, $5.88 )

240 page construction paper, ) Water bottle - 1 (GillGiliso sports water cup, $7.77)

Total = $129.84

+ Sales Tax (5.5%)

Estimated Total Cost= $136.98

4th Grade

Book bag or backpack - 1 (17” laptop backpack with lunch bag, $19.98 )

) 24 ct. colored pencils - 1 ( Crayola colored pencils, $3.27 )

colored pencils, ) 48 ct. box of crayons - 1 ( Crayola classic crayons 48 count, $2.84 )

classic crayons 48 count, ) Dry erase markers - 4 ( Expo black markers, $4.88 )

black markers, ) Large pink erasers - 2 ( Pen + Gear eraser pack, $0.47 )

eraser pack, ) 8 oz. bottle of glue - 1 ( Elmer’s 7.6 oz. glue, $1.64 )

7.6 oz. glue, ) Glue sticks - 4 ( Elmer’s glue sticks, $1.97 )

glue sticks, ) Gym shoes - 1 ( Tvtaop white sneakers, $22.88 )

white sneakers, ) Headphones for Chromebook - 1 ( JLab Audio JBuddies headphones, $14.98 )

headphones, ) Highlighters - 2 ( Pen + Gear 4 count pocket highlighters, $1.40 )

4 count pocket highlighters, ) Kleenex - 1 ( Great-Value ultra soft tissues, $1.68 )

ultra soft tissues, ) 8 ct. Washable markers - 1 ( Crayola ColorMax washable markers, $9.98 )

ColorMax washable markers, ) Note cards - 1 ( Pen + Gear ruled index cards, $0.72 )

ruled index cards, ) Paper towels (optional) - 1 ( Sparkle 2-pack double roll, $3.48 )

2-pack double roll, ) Blue, red, and black pen pack - 1 ( G2 gel fine-tip pens 5 pack, $5.88 )

gel fine-tip pens 5 pack, ) 20 ct. pencils (per semester) - 1 = 2 ( Pen + Gear yellow pencils 20 count, $2.17 x 2= $4.34 )

yellow pencils 20 count, $2.17 x 2= ) Plastic supply box/ pencil case - 1 ( Sterilite small pencil box, $0.97 )

small pencil box, ) Pocket folders - 6 ( Pen + Gear 2 pocket folder, $0.15 x 6 = $0.90 )

2 pocket folder, $0.15 x 6 = ) Composition books to match folders - 6 ( Pen + Gear composition book, $0.88 x 6 = $5.28 )

composition book, $0.88 x 6 = ) Protractor - 1 ( Pen + Gear plastic protractor, $1.97 )

plastic protractor, ) 1.5 inch binder - 1 ( Pen + Gear durable 3-ring binder, $4.12 )

durable 3-ring binder, ) Ruler - 1 ( Pen + Gear clear ruler, $0.64 )

clear ruler, ) Scissors - 1 ( Fiskars kid’s scissors, $2.88 )

kid’s scissors, ) 70 page spiral notebooks - 6 ( Pen + Gear 100 page spiral notebook, $1.48 x 6 = $8.88 )

100 page spiral notebook, $1.48 x 6 = ) 200 page theme paper - 1 ( Crayola 240 page construction paper, $5.88 )

240 page construction paper, ) Water bottle - 1 (GillGiliso sports water cup, $7.77)

Total = $139.68

+ Sales Tax (5.5%)

Estimated Total Cost= $147.36

5th Grade

Book bag or backpack - 1 (17” laptop backpack with lunch bag, $19.98 )

) 24 ct. colored pencils - 1 ( Crayola colored pencils, $3.27 )

colored pencils, ) 48 ct. box of crayons - 1 ( Crayola classic crayons 48 count, $2.84 )

classic crayons 48 count, ) Dry erase markers - 4 ( Expo black markers, $4.88 )

black markers, ) Large pink erasers - 2 ( Pen + Gear eraser pack, $0.47 )

eraser pack, ) 8 oz. bottle of glue - 1 ( Elmer’s 7.6 oz. glue, $1.64 )

7.6 oz. glue, ) Glue sticks - 4 ( Elmer’s glue sticks, $1.97 )

glue sticks, ) Graph paper - 1 ( Norcom graph paper 80 count, $1.87 )

graph paper 80 count, ) Gym shoes - 1 ( Tvtaop white sneakers, $22.88 )

white sneakers, ) Headphones for Chromebook - 1 ( JLab Audio JBuddies headphones, $14.98 )

headphones, ) Highlighters - 2 ( Pen + Gear 4 count pocket highlighters, $1.40 )

4 count pocket highlighters, ) Kleenex - 1 ( Great-Value ultra soft tissues, $1.68 )

ultra soft tissues, ) 8 ct. Washable markers - 1 ( Crayola ColorMax washable markers, $9.98 )

ColorMax washable markers, ) Note cards - 1 ( Pen + Gear ruled index cards, $0.72 )

ruled index cards, ) Paper towels (optional) - 1 ( Sparkle 2-pack double roll, $3.48 )

2-pack double roll, ) Blue, red, and black pen pack - 1 ( G2 gel fine-tip pens 5 pack, $5.88 )

gel fine-tip pens 5 pack, ) 20 ct. pencils (per semester) - 1 = 2 ( Pen + Gear yellow pencils 20 count, $2.17 x 2= $4.34 )

yellow pencils 20 count, $2.17 x 2= ) Plastic supply box/ pencil case - 1 ( Sterilite small pencil box, $0.97 )

small pencil box, ) Pocket folders - 6 ( Pen + Gear 2 pocket folder, $0.15 x 6 = $0.90 )

2 pocket folder, $0.15 x 6 = ) Composition books to match folders - 6 ( Pen + Gear composition book, $0.88 x 6 = $5.28 )

composition book, $0.88 x 6 = ) Protractor - 1 ( Pen + Gear plastic protractor, $1.97 )

plastic protractor, ) 1.5 inch binder - 1 ( Pen + Gear durable 3-ring binder $4.12 )

durable 3-ring binder ) Ruler - 1 ( Pen + Gear clear ruler, $0.64 )

clear ruler, ) Scissors - 1 ( Fiskars kid’s scissors, $2.88 )

kid’s scissors, ) 70 page spiral notebooks - 6 ( Pen + Gear 100 page spiral notebook, $1.48 x 6 = $8.88 )

100 page spiral notebook, $1.48 x 6 = ) 200 page theme paper - 1 ( Crayola 240 page construction paper, $5.88 )

240 page construction paper, ) Water bottle - 1 (GillGiliso sports water cup, $7.77)

Total = $141.55

+ Sales Tax (5.5%)

Estimated Total Cost= $149.34

Middle School

Book bag or backpack - 1 (17” laptop backpack with lunch bag, $19.98 )

) Calculator - 1 ( Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS, $9.88 )

TI-30XIIS, ) 24 ct. colored pencils - 1 ( Crayola colored pencils, $3.27 )

colored pencils, ) Dry erase markers - 4 ( Expo black markers, $4.88 )

black markers, ) Flash drive - 1 ( SanDisk 64GB USB, $14.88 )

64GB USB, ) Large pink erasers - 2 ( Pen + Gear eraser pack, $0.47 )

eraser pack, ) Glue sticks - 4 ( Elmer’s glue sticks, $1.97 )

glue sticks, ) Graph paper - 1 ( Norcom graph paper 80 count, $1.87 )

graph paper 80 count, ) Gym shoes - 1 ( Tvtaop white sneakers, $22.88 )

white sneakers, ) Headphones for Chromebook - 1 ( JLab Audio JBuddies headphones, $14.98 )

headphones, ) Highlighters - 2 ( Pen + Gear 4 count pocket highlighters, $1.40 )

4 count pocket highlighters, ) Kleenex - 1 ( Great-Value ultra soft tissues, $1.68 )

ultra soft tissues, ) 8 ct. Washable markers - 1 ( Crayola ColorMax washable markers, $9.98 )

ColorMax washable markers, ) Note cards - 1 ( Pen + Gear ruled index cards, $0.72 )

ruled index cards, ) Paper towels (optional) - 1 ( Sparkle 2-pack double roll, $3.48 )

2-pack double roll, ) Blue, red, and black pen pack - 1 ( G2 gel fine-tip pens 5 pack, $5.88 )

gel fine-tip pens 5 pack, ) 20 ct. pencils (per semester) - 1 = 2 ( Pen + Gear yellow pencils 20 count, $2.17 x 2= $4.34 )

yellow pencils 20 count, $2.17 x 2= ) Plastic supply box/ pencil case - 1 ( Sterilite small pencil box, $0.97 )

small pencil box, ) Pocket folders - 6 ( Pen + Gear 2 pocket folder, $0.15 x 6 = $0.90 )

2 pocket folder, $0.15 x 6 = ) Composition books to match folders - 6 ( Pen + Gear composition book, $0.88 x 6 = $5.28 )

composition book, $0.88 x 6 = ) Protractor - 1 ( Pen + Gear plastic protractor, $1.97 )

plastic protractor, ) 1.5 inch binder - (per subject as needed) 6 ( Pen + Gear durable 3-ring binder $4.12 x 6= $24.72 )

durable 3-ring binder $4.12 x 6= ) Ruler - 1 ( Pen + Gear clear ruler, $0.64 )

clear ruler, ) Scissors - 1 ( Fiskars big kid’s scissors, $4.48 )

big kid’s scissors, ) 70 page spiral notebooks - 6 ( Pen + Gear 100 page spiral notebook, $1.48 x 6 = $8.88 )

100 page spiral notebook, $1.48 x 6 = ) 200 page theme paper - 2 ( Crayola 240 page construction paper, $5.88 )

240 page construction paper, ) Water bottle - 1 (GillGiliso sports water cup $7.77)

Total = $184.03

+ Sales Tax (5.5%)

Estimated Total Cost= $194.15

Based upon our findings, Milwaukee parents with children in Pre-K up to Middle School could be spending anywhere from $124.44 to $194.15 on school supplies this year.

These prices exclude products from other brands, aesthetically pleasing supplies, delivery fees, gas prices, and extra taxes. Meaning, parents could spend additional money on their kids’ school supplies.

According to Mimium-Wage.org, the current minimum wage in Milwaukee County and the state of Wisconsin is $7.25.

A parent making minimum wage would have to work the following hours to pay for school supplies (before taxes).



PreK-Kindergarten: $124.44/ $7.25 = roughly 17 hours

1st Grade: $139.91/ $7.25= roughly 19.3 hours

2nd Grade: $127.33/ $7.25= roughly 17.5 hours

3rd Grade: $136.98/ $7.25= roughly 19 hours

4th Grade: $147.36/ $7.25= roughly 20.3 hours

5th Grade: $149.34/ $7.25= roughly 20.5 hours

Middle School: $194.15/ $7.25= roughly 26.8 hours

Although Back-to-School is an expensive and stressful time for parents, the Milwaukee Community offers a variety of free events and giveaways for parents.

