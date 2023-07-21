Places in Milwaukee to get free school supplies this back-to-school season

MILWAUKEE — In need of some school supplies this back-to-school season? Here are some locations offering free backpacks, paper, pencils, and even shoes.

If we missed one, let us know by emailing webstaff@tmj4.com.

———————————-

JKFK 11th Annual Back to School Drive



July 28, 12 - 3 p.m.

St. Marcus Lutheran Church, 2215 N. Palmer St.

Summer scholars edition

Back to School & Community Weekend



August 12, time TBD

Greater Mt. Sinai Church, 5384 N. 60th St.

Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, Inc.



Aug. 10, 1 - 6:30 p.m.

930 W. Historical Mitchell St.

*Native households only*

FREE PERKS: food

Milwaukee Health Department, 22nd Annual Back to School Health Fair



July 28, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Fiserv Forum, 1111 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Holy Miracle Christian Church Back to School Bash



Aug. 26, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Holy Miracle Christian Church, 5900 W. Center St.

“Hope & Faith” Back to School Fest



July 30, 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Atmosphere Church, 929 S. 37th St.

Back to School Family Rally



Aug. 26, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Mt. Zion Baptist church, 2207 N. 2nd St.

*Reservation required*

Back to School Community Fair



Aug. 5, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

South Division High School, 1515 W. Lapham Blvd.

FREE PERKS: food, clothes, books

Wellpoint Care Network’s Back to School Bash



Aug. 10, 3 - 6 p.m.

Wellpoint Care Network, 8901 W. Capital Dr.

*Reservation required*

FREE PERKS: haircuts

Back to School Celebration



Aug. 16, 2 - 6 p.m.

3420 W. Lisbon Ave.

FREE PERKS: food

Apemode Apparel Back to School Giveaway



Aug. 5, 12 - 3 p.m.

Roosevelt middle school, 800 W. Walnut St.

Back 2 School Bash



Aug. 5, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Redeem Faith Fellowship Church, 3223 W. Lloyd St.

FREE PERKS: food, shoes, and haircuts

KSTE’s Annual School Supply Drive



Aug. 12, 11 a.m., until supplies last

6051 W. Brown Deer Rd.

Back 2 School Party



Aug. 19, 1-4 p.m.

Washington Park pool area, 1859 N. 40th St.

FREE PERKS: food

Hair Junkies and Kut with a Purpose, Back to School Event



Aug. 20, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

9183 N. 76th St.

FREE PERKS: food and haircuts

Muslim Community & Health Center



July 30, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

803 W. Layton Ave.

Back to School Resource Fair



Aug. 17, 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

*Reservation recommended*

Raising Our Daughters Foundation, School Drive



July 30, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Washington park, 1859 N. 40th St.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip