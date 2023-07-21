Watch Now
Places in Milwaukee to get free school supplies this back-to-school season

In need of some school supplies this back-to-school season? Here are some locations offering free school supplies.
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 11:08:40-04

MILWAUKEE — In need of some school supplies this back-to-school season? Here are some locations offering free backpacks, paper, pencils, and even shoes.

JKFK 11th Annual Back to School Drive

  • July 28, 12 - 3 p.m.
  • St. Marcus Lutheran Church, 2215 N. Palmer St.
  • Summer scholars edition

Back to School & Community Weekend

  • August 12, time TBD
  • Greater Mt. Sinai Church, 5384 N. 60th St.

Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, Inc.

  • Aug. 10, 1 - 6:30 p.m.
  • 930 W. Historical Mitchell St.
  • *Native households only*
  • FREE PERKS: food

Milwaukee Health Department, 22nd Annual Back to School Health Fair

  • July 28, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Fiserv Forum, 1111 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Holy Miracle Christian Church Back to School Bash

  • Aug. 26, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Holy Miracle Christian Church, 5900 W. Center St.

“Hope & Faith” Back to School Fest

  • July 30, 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.
  • Atmosphere Church, 929 S. 37th St.

Back to School Family Rally

  • Aug. 26, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Mt. Zion Baptist church, 2207 N. 2nd St.
  • *Reservation required*

Back to School Community Fair

  • Aug. 5, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • South Division High School, 1515 W. Lapham Blvd.
  • FREE PERKS: food, clothes, books

Wellpoint Care Network’s Back to School Bash

  • Aug. 10, 3 - 6 p.m.
  • Wellpoint Care Network, 8901 W. Capital Dr.
  • *Reservation required*
  • FREE PERKS: haircuts

Back to School Celebration

  • Aug. 16, 2 - 6 p.m.
  • 3420 W. Lisbon Ave.
  • FREE PERKS: food

Apemode Apparel Back to School Giveaway

  • Aug. 5, 12 - 3 p.m.
  • Roosevelt middle school, 800 W. Walnut St.

Back 2 School Bash

  • Aug. 5, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Redeem Faith Fellowship Church, 3223 W. Lloyd St.
  • FREE PERKS: food, shoes, and haircuts

KSTE’s Annual School Supply Drive

  • Aug. 12, 11 a.m., until supplies last
  • 6051 W. Brown Deer Rd.

Back 2 School Party

  • Aug. 19, 1-4 p.m.
  • Washington Park pool area, 1859 N. 40th St.
  • FREE PERKS: food

Hair Junkies and Kut with a Purpose, Back to School Event

  • Aug. 20, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • 9183 N. 76th St.
  • FREE PERKS: food and haircuts

Muslim Community & Health Center

  • July 30, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • 803 W. Layton Ave.

Back to School Resource Fair

  • Aug. 17, 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
  • *Reservation recommended*

Raising Our Daughters Foundation, School Drive

  • July 30, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Washington park, 1859 N. 40th St.

