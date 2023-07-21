Places in Milwaukee to get free school supplies this back-to-school season

MILWAUKEE — In need of some school supplies this back-to-school season? Here are some locations offering free backpacks, paper, pencils, and even shoes.
JKFK 11th Annual Back to School Drive
- July 28, 12 - 3 p.m.
- St. Marcus Lutheran Church, 2215 N. Palmer St.
- Summer scholars edition
Back to School & Community Weekend
- August 12, time TBD
- Greater Mt. Sinai Church, 5384 N. 60th St.
Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, Inc.
- Aug. 10, 1 - 6:30 p.m.
- 930 W. Historical Mitchell St.
- *Native households only*
- FREE PERKS: food
Milwaukee Health Department, 22nd Annual Back to School Health Fair
- July 28, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Fiserv Forum, 1111 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.
Holy Miracle Christian Church Back to School Bash
- Aug. 26, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Holy Miracle Christian Church, 5900 W. Center St.
“Hope & Faith” Back to School Fest
- July 30, 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.
- Atmosphere Church, 929 S. 37th St.
- Aug. 26, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Mt. Zion Baptist church, 2207 N. 2nd St.
- *Reservation required*
- Aug. 5, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- South Division High School, 1515 W. Lapham Blvd.
- FREE PERKS: food, clothes, books
Wellpoint Care Network’s Back to School Bash
- Aug. 10, 3 - 6 p.m.
- Wellpoint Care Network, 8901 W. Capital Dr.
- *Reservation required*
- FREE PERKS: haircuts
- Aug. 16, 2 - 6 p.m.
- 3420 W. Lisbon Ave.
- FREE PERKS: food
Apemode Apparel Back to School Giveaway
- Aug. 5, 12 - 3 p.m.
- Roosevelt middle school, 800 W. Walnut St.
- Aug. 5, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Redeem Faith Fellowship Church, 3223 W. Lloyd St.
- FREE PERKS: food, shoes, and haircuts
KSTE’s Annual School Supply Drive
- Aug. 12, 11 a.m., until supplies last
- 6051 W. Brown Deer Rd.
- Aug. 19, 1-4 p.m.
- Washington Park pool area, 1859 N. 40th St.
- FREE PERKS: food
Hair Junkies and Kut with a Purpose, Back to School Event
- Aug. 20, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- 9183 N. 76th St.
- FREE PERKS: food and haircuts
Muslim Community & Health Center
- July 30, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- 803 W. Layton Ave.
- Aug. 17, 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
- *Reservation recommended*
Raising Our Daughters Foundation, School Drive
- July 30, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Washington park, 1859 N. 40th St.
