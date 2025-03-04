A new wave of text message scams is sweeping across the country, with scammers pretending to be toll authority officials. Recipients are receiving messages about unpaid tolls, demanding immediate payment. Cybersecurity experts have issued warnings, emphasizing that these messages are part of a scheme to gain access to your personal and financial information.

Many drivers in the Milwaukee metro area who receive deceptive text messages may initially believe the messages could be legitimate. Rebeca Estrada had just driven on toll roads in Illinois when she received the scam notification.

Watch: If you get this text - do NOT open the link:

How a text message scam nearly trapped local drivers

Jason Hall also almost fell for it, believing it was related to his son's recent toll road use in Indiana. Hall explained, “Coincidentally, my son had gone to buy a car in Indiana, so I was expecting an I-PASS bill.”

TMJ4 News Jason Hall has received several text messages from scammers pretending to be toll officials.

Fortunately for Hall, he checked the official app before acting on the message. “I was smart enough to go on the app and check,” he said, recalling the red flags present in the scam message. Hall noted, “It had a link that looked like I-PASS, but the name was a bit off.”

Cybersecurity experts urge individuals to be cautious. Don't click on any links or copy and paste them into your phone's internet browser, they warn. Scammers typically aim to incite panic, prompting hasty actions that can lead to identity theft.

Estrada’s experience echoed the reaction of many others who received these messages. “The biggest red flag was the sender; it was not an official number for the tollway,” she recalled. After getting the text, Estrada shared a screenshot online, asking friends for their opinions. “That’s when I really realized this is a scam,” she added.

TMJ4 News Rebeca Estrada was able to spot the red flags in a text message she got from scammers.

In response to this growing issue, the Illinois Tollwayissued a warning on its official social media channels, telling drivers: “Do not respond” and confirming that any text messages about overdue tolls are illegitimate. They advised drivers to check their accounts online or contact customer service using verified contact information, rather than reacting to unknown texts.

What You Can Do:

If you receive a suspicious text message about overdue tolls or similar notices, experts recommend pausing before reacting. Don't click on any links in the text message. Additionally, you can report any suspicious messages to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

