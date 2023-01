MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee firefighters responded to a house on fire near 57th and Sheridan early Monday morning.

An MFD spokesperson tells us crews responded around 5 a.m. for a call of a stove fire and for people trapped inside with visible flames from within.

However, at the scene of the fire, crews did not find anyone trapped inside the home. One person was brought to the hospital with injuries.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

