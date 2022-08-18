Hope Street Ministry opens new community center in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Hope Street Ministry is opening a new community center next week on Capitol Drive, serving the 53206 ZIP code.

The new space will house a gym, classrooms, a cafe, resource center, rooftop patio, and event spaces.

According to a news release from Hope Street Ministry, the space will offer life skills development, build community, serve as a place to exchange resources, and provide job readiness for all ages. There will be after-school programs offered in the classrooms and gym.

"It’s going to change lives. It will give the children and those who are broken a place to go to and feel safe. I think that’s the most important part," said Hope Street member Ouida Lock.

There will be an opening ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the center, with appearances from Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Alderman Ashanti Hamilton.

