Holiday shopping budgets strain local families as 'affordability' debate continues

MILWAUKEE — Just a few more weeks until Christmas, and the holiday shopping rush is in full swing. But how are people feeling about their budgets?

U.S Senator Tammy Baldwin met with several local moms who shared their concerns about making ends meet during the holiday season.

Danielle Scampini-Linn is a working mom of three who just opened The Little Geese Shop in Wauwatosa six months ago, selling slightly used children's clothes and gifts. When asked where she finds the biggest challenge in controlling costs in her home budget, she pointed to a common concern.

"I would say food is a big one," Scampini-Linn said.

She joined several other local moms who expressed budget worries with Senator Baldwin. The Wisconsn Democrat says the president's tariffs are costing consumers more this holiday season.

"If you're looking for video games or a TV or electronics for Christmas, the retail analysts say that it's going to be about $186 more this year than last year," Baldwin said.

Baldwin also pushed back on President Trump saying this week that the word "affordability" is a Democratic "hoax" and "con job."

"Well, maybe it's a hoax to people who live in his world as billionaires and his cabinet's world as billionaires, but it is not a hoax to us. As people struggle to put their budgets together, it's a real thing," Baldwin said.

TMJ4 asked the White House for answers about whether tariffs are costing holiday shoppers more this year.

"Right now, the data don't seem to indicate that they are," said Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council, an economic policy advisor to the president.

Hassett says the numbers show a robust start to the holiday shopping season.

"We just had the biggest blowout Black Friday ever all across the country, which means that people have more money in their pockets," Hassett said.

Gas prices are slightly lower, and inflation is at 3%, about the same as last year. But Hassett says Trump's tax cuts will help some consumers moving forward.

"The typical overtime worker in Wisconsin is going to have about $2,000 extra in lower taxes next year to spend because of that tax policy," Hassett said.

But for now, local moms meeting with Sen. Baldwin say it's all about managing family budgets and making it through the holidays.

