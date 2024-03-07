High school students empowered to follow dreams in various trades.

FRANKLIN — Over 70 different companies filled the Franklin High School cafeteria Wednesday night. Many of them are looking to hire students who want a future in the trades.

"I don't feel different here at all, like I can find my people,” Junior at Franklin High School, Brielle Boudjou said.

17-year-old Boudjou walked into the trade hiring event with hopes of leaving with an apprenticeship. Within an hour of the event, she found a local manufacturing company that was investing in her future as an engineer.

"I hope that I can be an inspiration when I one day get a rocket out there in my name. It can inspire young black women in STEM to also do the same,” Boudjou explained.

Companies like Coello & Associates, a concrete construction company, have found success in hiring students in the area.

"They're learning our craft from the best craftspeople in the field. And then they get the opportunity to sign on as a full-time employee, be eligible for benefits and they already have an amazing foot in the door,” Hiring Manager for Coello & Associates, Kristin Lee explained.

Lee believes more students are interested in the trades in Wisconsin.

"There was a time when trades, even the classes those kinds of things went away. It seems like they're coming back thank goodness. But then we have that gap of where people were told it's college or you're nothing. So, it's about time we change that narrative."

Changing the narrative starts with celebrating different learning styles.

"I do better with my hands and I learn better hands-on than just sit around and write stuff and type,” Senior at Tosa East High School, Patrick Diggins-Davis explained.

Diggins-Davis feels like he can follow his dreams with the support of his school.

"I really love electric work. I just love wire and stuff and making things turn on.”

