Here's what you can buy if you win the Mega Millions jackpot and take the cashout option, Wisconsin edition

MILWAUKEE — You did it! You won the Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.1 billion. You want your money now so you choose the cash option worth $648.2 million after taxes. But now, you have so much money and don't know what to do with it.

Well, the good news is there are a lot of things you can buy with $600 million. But let's not get crazy, let's just look at Wisconsin-themed purchases you can now make.

First and foremost, you could fund the city of Madison for almost two years. Milwaukee? Not so much.

When it comes to Wisconsin sports, there's a lot you can buy. With $600 million, you could buy 2,400,000 shares of Green Bay Packers stock. If it was 2014, you could buy the Milwaukee Bucks. Yes, the whole organization.

You would even have almost three times as much money Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made in his career as an NFL player.

Now let's look at ticket prices for Wisconsin sports. If you won the jackpot, you could purchase the most expensive season ticket package for the Milwaukee Brewers... more than 49,000 times.

Speaking of the Brewers, you could also buy the naming rights for American Family Field for ten times what American Family Insurance paid.

If you want season tickets for the Milwaukee Bucks, you can buy them no problem. In fact, you could buy season tickets for 60,000 people.

You also could build another Fiserv Forum, with some cash to spare. And if you want something even more historic, Lambeau Field is worth $435 million, which is well under the $600 million price range.

There are a lot of businesses that started in Wisconsin, including Harley Davidson. Now, Harley is a publicly traded company so you could never own it all, but you could open 200 Harley Davidson locations.

With more than $600 million, you could buy over 200 million boxes of Glazers from Kwik Trip. Speaking of Wisconsin creations, let's talk Culver's. If you win the Mega Millions jackpot, you would be able to purchase more than 200 million butter burgers.

You also would be able to purchase almost 11,000 Culver's franchises.

Want to buy a 12-pack of bottled Miller Lite? You can! In fact, you can buy 30 million 12-packs.

Is your car in need of some gas? You can buy 150 million gallons right now at any station where gas is $4.

Now, here's what you still couldn't buy with $600 million.



Johnsonville Sausage

Kohler Company

The Milwaukee Bucks right now

The Milwaukee Brewers right now

Fund the city of Milwaukee for a year

