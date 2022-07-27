Wisconsinites try their luck at the Mega Millions jackpot

NEW BERLIN, Wisc. — It’s never a bad day to play the lottery and people all across the state and the country are trying to get their hands on one of the lucky Mega Millions tickets.

Even though the chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in more than 300 million, that didn’t stop some people from trying their luck at the game.

“I only spent $2 on it so I just thought I would take a chance. I mean, I’m not going to hold my breath. But, if you don’t play, you can’t win,” said Jason Becker.

After no ticket matched all six winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot now sits at $1.02 billion.

According to the game’s website, this makes it the third largest prize in its 20-year history.

If you win and decide to take the lump sum, you could walk away with $602.5 million in cash.

Before heading to work, Jenn Behmke said she had to stop and get her ticket.

When asked what she would do if she won the jackpot, she says her answer is simple.

“I would spend it on my family, I’d save it and I would give to people who needed it more than I did,” said Behmke.

If you haven’t gotten around to getting your hands on one of these tickets, don’t worry, because you still have a chance.

The drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot doesn’t happen until Friday.

