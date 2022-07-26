Watch Now
Mega Million Jackpot climbs to $830 million, third highest in the game's history

You could walk away with $487.9M if you win and decide to take the cash option
Mega Millions
Amy Sancetta/AP
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Mega Millions
Posted at 6:29 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 19:29:04-04

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions $830 million jackpot would be the third-largest prize in the game’s history.

If you win and decide to take the cash option, you would walk away with $487.9 million.

The figure inching closer to the billion dollar mark Tuesday morning making it the third highest Mega Millions jackpot ever, according to the Mega Millions website.

People all over Milwaukee streamed into gas stations to purchase their $2 "golden ticket."

"As long as you buy a ticket you have a chance," exclaimed Rolando Rivera.

So what are the odds you win the big jackpot? According to Mega Millions, it is a one in 302 million chance. Regardless, Milwaukee local Pete Stojanovich was holding out hope.

"All it takes is one and if I'm fortunate enough, hallelujah," said Stojanovich.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in Tuesday's 10 p.m. drawing.

Good luck!

