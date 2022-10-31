Here are the top haunted places in Milwaukee to explore this Halloween

MILWAUKEE — Monday marks Halloween! A celebration that dates all the way back to the 1840s. It comes with trick-or-treating in costumes, and of course, some scares.

This Halloween, we are visiting some of Milwaukee's favorite haunts. TMJ4's Andrea Williams talks to Anna Lardinois. She is the author of "Milwaukee Ghosts and Legends" and the creator of Gothic Milwaukee Walking Tours.

They discussed some of the spookiest places in Milwaukee, including MSOE's Alumni Center, dorms on Marquette University's campus, and the most famously haunted place in the city.... the Pfister Hotel.

The Pfister Hotel may be at the top of the scariest places in Brew City. From people visiting out of town to athletes in the city before their games, many of them have reported seeing something spooky at the hotel.

Watch Andrea and Anna discuss Milwaukee's haunted history in the video clips at the top of this article.

