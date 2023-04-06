Here are the Milwaukee County golf courses that are already open

MILWAUKEE — Spring officially arrived last month, Easter is this weekend, and on Wednesday it was 70 degrees in Milwaukee. Want another sign that the seasons are changing? Golf courses are opening!

Milwaukee County Parks Golf has been sharing updates on its Facebook for the last couple of weeks, announcing the opening of many Milwaukee County courses.

Several of the local courses opened last weekend, including Lincoln golf course, Whitnall golf course, and Grant golf course.

Currie golf course opened on Monday, and five more courses are opening Friday: Brown Deer, Oakwood, Dretzka, Greenfield, and Hansen.

Tee times are available for all the courses online.

If you're interested in heading to the course, maybe even for Easter, this weekend will be the perfect time to do it. Saturday has a high of 52 degrees, but be aware that there's a chance for rain. Sunday is going to be sunny and beautiful, with temperatures around 60 degrees!

The openings come just in time for The 2023 Masters, which begins Thursday morning at August National.

And if you're new to golf and are not sure you're ready for an 18-hole course, maybe give Luxe Golfa try! It's a high-tech driving range at Ballpark Commons in Franklin.

