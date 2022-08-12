Luxe Golf Bays: Driving range, beer garden opens at Ballpark Commons in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Luxe Golf Bays, a high-tech driving range, is officially open at Ballpark Commons in Franklin.

Luxe Golf Bays is a three-level, driving range type set-up where heated bays open to a 215-yard, target-filled expanse. There are 57 open-air bays. The $27 million facility can certainly serve the serious golfer but is also an entertainment model.

Besides golf suites, there is an outdoor beer garden with food service and event space that can fit 200 people.

Luxe Golf Bays is open all year round and will only be closed due to extreme weather.

Hourly costs per bay is as follows:

Monday-Thursday

Open-12 p.m.: $32 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.: $42 5 p.m. - close: $52

Friday-Sunday

Open-12 p.m.: $35 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.: $45 5 p.m. - close: $55



According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the project was delayed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and finally broke ground in 2021.

Luxe Golf Bays is located at 7065 S. Ballpark Drive in Franklin.

For hours and more information about Luxe Golf Bays, click here.

