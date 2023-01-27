Watch Now
Here are the cities that have declared snow emergencies in Southeast Wisconsin

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for Southeast Wisconsin at 6 a.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday.
Spencer Platt
<p>NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 03: A man and his dog contend with blowing snow in Brooklyn following a snow storm that left up to 8 inches of snow on January 3, 2014 in New York, United States. The major winter snowstorm, which forced New York City public schools to close and shut down the Long Island Expressway, is being viewed as a test for the new mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio. Dangerously cold temperates are predicted for the day and evening hours. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)</p>
Walker declares State of Emergency ahead of snow
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 17:13:23-05

As snow emergencies are declared, TMJ4 News will update this article with the latest.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Southeast Wisconsin beginning Saturday at 6 a.m. until 3 a.m. Sunday. Snow showers have already begun to move into the Badger State Friday morning and have been the cause of several crashes and freeway closures.

Accumulations will remain light, but winds could gust as high as 40 miles per hour. A few snow bands could be heavier at times. TMJ4 News meteorologists predict visibility as the main concern as snow moves by. Slick and slippery spots cannot be ruled out.

As the snow moves in, some cities in Southeastern Wisconsin are getting ahead of the game and issuing snow emergencies.

Snow emergencies have been declared in these areas:

  • Kenosha
    • The City of Kenosha has declared a Snow Emergency. It will begin at noon on Saturday and end at 7 a.m. on Monday.
    • No parking is allowed on any city roadway at any time.
    • Overnight parking is allowed in designated downtown and uptown city parking lots.
  • Mount Pleasant
    • A Snow Emergency has been declared in the Village of Mount Pleasant from 6 a.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.
    • There is no parking permitted on either side of the Villages' cul de sacs.
    • Alternate side parking will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
    • Parking restrictions allow crews to remove as move snow as possible from the city's streets.
    • Pleasant Prairie
      • A Snow Emergency has been declared in the Village of Pleasant Prairie beginning at noon on Saturday until noon on Sunday.
      • Remove your cars from public streets and stay off the roads so emergency vehicles can clear streets.
      • Do not shovel or blow snow into public streets.
      • Remove snow and ice from sidewalks and hydrants.

