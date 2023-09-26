Helping Hands group home closes following abuse allegations

MILWAUKEE — The Helping Hands group home on Sunset Drive in Milwaukee has closed, the office of District 11 Alderman Mark A. Borkowski tells TMJ4 News.

This comes after 47-year-old Helping Hands employee Avery Lamar Davis was charged with felony Intentionally Abusing Patients, Causing Bodily Harm.

A criminal complaint released Tuesday states that video showed one of the group home employees striking a person with autism staying at the group home. The worker allegedly hit the person around the corner from the group home, on Wedgewood Drive.

HOUSING NEWS: New ordinance could enforce oversight on troubled city housing authority

Another witness said around the time the video was recorded, she heard the victim scream and then saw the group home employee strike the victim on the head. The victim yelled at the employee to stop. The witness says she believes her intervention prevented more abuse.

Investigators say the video shows the defendant tell one of the witnesses that they didn't do anything wrong, challenging them to find a bruise. The defendant also said in the video that the witness would get in trouble and that she should mind her own business, according to the criminal complaint.

During a police interview, the defendant said that the victim was trying to bite him so he struck the victim with his phone. The defendant denied doing so intentionally but said the video "looked bad" and that the sound of the strike made the strike "appear intentional," according to the complaint.

Watch edited video of alleged attack:

Alleged abuse at Helping Hands

Ald. Borkowski previously mentioned neighbors in the area filed complaints about Helping Hands, citing screaming and loud music, among other issues.

Online court records show Davis will be in court for their preliminary hearing on Oct. 3.

The maximum sentence associated with their charge is three and a half years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip