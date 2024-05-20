Heartbroken father says his 15-year-old son was killed in a double shooting

MILWAUKEE — Family members identified the second 15-year-old who was shot and killed in Milwaukee Saturday night.

They say Monroe Weso was with his best friend 15-year-old Alejandro Sanchez when the pair was hit by gunfire. Sanchez's family released his name on Sunday.

TMJ4 Family shared this photo of 15-year-old Alejandro Sanchez who was shot and killed Saturday night.

Weso's father was emotional as he described his son as a happy person who had a lot of friends and enjoyed sports.

Weso's family set up a GoFundMe accountto help bury him at the Menominee Reservation.

The two teens were very close, according to relatives.

Sanchez's sister previously told TMJ4 that he also loved to play sports.

It is not clear if security cameras captured any evidence that could help investigators.

MPD did not disclose any details about what led up to the shooting.

If you know anything that can help solve this case contact police or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

