'He was our Superman': Family remembers security guard killed at club on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — We're learning more about the 26-year-old security guard who was killed on Milwaukee's north side early Sunday morning.

Andre Gregory was working at Eve Lounge on W. Fond Du Lac near Baldwin when an argument broke out and he was shot and killed.

Family told us he was the baby of the family and the glue that held them all together. Working security at the night club, family said, was a job that came second nature to him.

"For Dre, that was really like a Superman. If I needed something, if my kids needed something, if I just needed help, anything, anybody, Dre's coming. One phone call, that's all. Literally, he's there, so it was just like, you took the best person ever," Jamilla Gregory said.

It's a tremendous loss for Jamilla Gregory, Andre Gregory's sister, and their entire family.

Family Andre Gregory, 26

"He was just amazing. He was sweet, he was kind, he was very respectful, very respectful. I don't know, it's like God really put an angel on this planet when he made my brother," Jamilla Gregory explained.

Early Sunday, Andre Gregory was working his normal security job at Eve Lounge. Police said a fight broke out, he tried to step in, and he and two others were shot.

Jamilla Gregory said she got a phone call from her mom shortly after it happened.

"She's like 'Andre's gone'. And I'm just like 'I just talked to him yesterday'. Honestly, it was like my world just ended again," Jamilla Gregory added.

In 2018, Jamilla Gregory lost her boyfriend to gun violence. Three years before that, she lost her other brother after he was hit and killed by a drunk driver.

"It doesn't make sense, it really doesn't, and it's just like, what do we do now? Where do we go from? You took the baby, you took our world from us, and now what? How do we get up and just keep going?" Jamilla Gregory said.

The Gregory family said they're still looking for answers, but want Andre Gregory to be remembered in the positive light he always shined onto others.

"Being sweet, making you laugh, just having that energy. Being protective, being the amazing person he is. He loved basketball, so think of him hooping, just think of him positive," she said.

Family is now planning yet another funeral for one of their kids. To help out with expenses, click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip