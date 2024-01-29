Milwaukee night club security guard killed in triple shooting

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and two others hurt in a triple shooting outside Eve Lounge near Fond du Lac Avenue and Baldwin Street early Sunday morning.

Thomas Holmes, the owner of Eve Lounge, said the 26-year-old killed was a security guard for the night club.

“We came here right around 12, and after I checked in, there was gunshots. It was chaotic outside. People screaming, hollering, and crying,” Passion Mosley recalled.

Mosley and her kids were staying at the Diamond Inn Motel, which is connected to the lounge.

“Some men came out of the club and I heard screaming and a gunshot. I was super scared,” Mosley’s 10-year-old daughter said.

Holmes said a group of people came into the lounge shortly before 1 a.m. to confront a man inside. He and the security guard escorted the men outside and worked to deescalate a fight. He said that’s when someone fired shots.

Over the phone, Holmes told TMJ4 that the security guard was “one of the most wonderful people to meet” and that he “loved making people smile”.

Holmes shared that the security guard had worked there for roughly a year. The lounge has been open for six.

“You hope for the best that they never have to be put in those situations,” Raquel Wade shared.

Wade is the one of the owners of Elite Bar and Grill, a business just across the street from Eve Lounge.

“We were in the bar. We had no idea what was going on outside until the lights showed up. We started to shut it down for the safety of our customers,” Raquel Wade shared.

She said they have security too, and shared her concerns about what had happened.

“It’s unfortunate because as someone who’s been going to bars my entire life, this violence now, it makes it ridiculous for people that want to come out and have a good time,” Wade exclaimed.

She said something needs to change.

“As bar owners and a community, we need to learn how to come together to help prevent it as much as possible. We need to take classes or something that can provide training to deal with those kind of circumstances,” Wade explained.

Two 34-year-olds were also injured and taken to the hospital. They are both expected to survive.

Milwaukee police are investigating. They continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

