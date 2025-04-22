'He had more heart than anybody': Coach remembers teen killed before graduation

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old Milwaukee high school football player was shot and killed early Easter Sunday morning, leaving his former coach and community in shock.

Donell Jones, who was set to graduate high school in just a few weeks, was one of two people shot around 3 a.m. Milwaukee Police are still searching for suspects and investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

"It threw me off, it was more shocking than anything," said Rome Jones, who coached the teen at Milwaukee Lutheran last year.

Rome, who knew the teen as "DJ," described him as polite and hardworking.

"He had more heart than anybody, more than a lot of the bigger guys that was on the team," said Rome. "Most definitely one of the most respectful kids that I did speak with, or coach last year."

According to family members, Donell was at a party the night of the shooting.

The tragedy hits especially close to home for Rome, who has a 16-year-old son who was teammates with Donell.

"My son is 16 about to be 17 also, he's a junior right behind DJ," he said. "No matter how good of a parent you are, the scariest thing is watching your kids leave out that door."

Rome had been planning to attend Donell's graduation ceremony and was aware of the teen's college plans.

"He was one of those kids that no matter what I was going to be at that graduation for him also. Him and a lot of the other guys that I did coach," said Jones. "Knowing that he was about to go to college I'm like man..."

As the community mourns this loss, Jones expressed the sentiment felt by many: "No parent should have to bury their kid."

Milwaukee Lutheran provided the following statement:

"It is with profound sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our students, Donell Jones Jr., tragically lost his life this past weekend in an act of violence in his neighborhood. As we grieve this unimaginable loss, we will be providing support and resources to help our school community navigate this difficult time together.

"Donell was loved by his teachers at Milwaukee Lutheran High School.

"His teachers and coaches describe him as a student with an impeccable smile and quiet strength. He was actively involved at Milwaukee Lutheran where he played football for the school. Donell was a friend to many – a supportive person in all aspects of his life.

"He was vocal about the joy he had in seeing others cared for; it was his dream to champion his gifts into professional life through future endeavors in College Football and in Medical School through Anesthesiology. He lost his life one month before graduating from high school, and his classmates, teachers, and coaches are grieving the loss of Donell – he lost his life far too soon and he will be dearly missed.

"Milwaukee Lutheran is holding a special chapel service to honor Donell’s life on Tuesday, April 22, where there will also be grief counselors and pastors to support our students. The school condemns this act of violence and encourages anyone with additional information to contact the Milwaukee Police Department so that there may be justice.

"Finally, please join us in praying for Donell’s family, the students, teachers, and coaches at Milwaukee Lutheran, and for the promise of Jesus’ resurrection to bring hope in the lives of those who mourn for Donell, even in these darkest of times."

