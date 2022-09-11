"He didn't do anything to deserve this": Family searches for answers after homicide of Milwaukee man

A family is pleading for answers after a 50-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a Milwaukee bar this Tuesday.

They don’t know why it happened or who did it.

Donnie Lockwood is being remembered by his family as a caring father, a good brother and a loyal son. They say he was taken from them too soon.

He was found shot to death near 83rd and Lisbon, outside of a bar his family members said he would go to often to play pool and meet up with friends.

The police are ruling the incident a homicide and still searching for an unknown suspect. Members of the Lockwood family are still trying to process what happened.

“We don’t know why they did it, what the motive would be, because my brother never did anything to deserve—for somebody to be so violent and kill them the way that they did,” said Raina Lockwood, Donnie’s sister. “I just pray the police do their job and we get justice, and my mom gets justice, so she can sleep at night.”

TMJ4 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department to see if there has been any progress in the investigation into Lockwood’s death. As of now, they are still looking for an unknown suspect.

The family has started a Go Fund Me page to help with funeral costs.

