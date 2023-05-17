HAWS raises money for pup in need of heart surgery, how you can help

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha County is raising money for one of its pups who is in need of heart surgery.

HAWS said Daffodil came to Waukesha from Texas. When she first arrived, everyone immediately fell in love with her and her "blooming personality."

As HAWS was working with Daffodil and learning more about her, they discovered she had severe pulmonic stenosis. What that means is one of the valves connecting her heart to her lungs does not open all the way, which prevents her heart from functioning properly.

Because of her condition, Daffodil is in need of specialized surgery to ensure she can live a long, healthy life. That surgery, however, costs about $7,000.

Now, HAWS is working to raise those funds to pay for the surgery. As of Wednesday morning, the organization said it had raised more than $3,500 meaning, they're still in need of more than $3,000 before Daffodil's surgery on May 31.

If you are interested in helping pay for Daffodil's surgery, you can either donate on HAWS' Facebook page or on their website.

