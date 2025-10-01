Halloween House of Waukesha: A family affair providing haunts for the community

WAUKESHA — A massive graveyard, spooky skeletons and giant spiders fill what’s become known as the Halloween House of Waukesha South, better known as Jeff Gifford’s yard.

What started as a simple hunt for Halloween bargains has turned into a massive neighborhood haunt more than two decades in the making.

“We used to hit the Spirit stores after Halloween and see what we could find for 50% off,” Gifford said. “It just kind of steamrolled from there.”

Halloween is Gifford’s favorite holiday, and decorating has become a family affair, with his children pitching in to bring the spooky display to life, his son putting up the high-flying ghost.

“That’s actually all my son’s job,” Gifford said. “I gave him the tallest ladder I could find, and I even invested in a pole so now he can go even higher.”

Preparations begin the week before Labor Day, and by October, every inch of the yard is meticulously decorated. A spiderweb tunnel greets visitors, designed to feel like a trip into another world.

“You go through the tunnel and then you’re in another fantasy land,” Gifford said.

Inside the garage, giant circus clowns wait to be put on display, and by Halloween week, the garage transforms into a butcher shop.

Gifford has passed his passion for Halloween down to his children, ensuring the tradition will continue.

“My son says once we’ve had enough of it, he wants to take it on,” Gifford said. “It’s great to know it will continue.”

While it takes weeks of hard work to set up skeletons and the cemetery, Gifford said, it’s all worth it to bring people together.

“It’s pretty awesome to see generations — grandparents with their grandkids,” Gifford said.

“Last year, a lady told me she came here as a child, and now she’s bringing her kids. That’s exciting.”

