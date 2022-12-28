Gunfire on interstate: Milwaukee morning commute disrupted by two separate incidents

MILWAUKEE — Wednesday morning's commute was disrupted by two separate shots fired incidents.

The first one happened just before 7 a.m. on I-94 near 68th street. The freeway was closed as law enforcement canvassed the area for evidence.

Roughly an hour later, there was a reported road rage shooting. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a bullet hit a car causing it to crash on I-43 between Brown Deer Road and Good Hope Road.

No injuries were reported in either case.

Tracking our reporting in 2022, Wednesday morning's incidents marked at least the fifth and sixth times bullets went flying on the roads and sparked closures.

In an interview with TMJ4 News last month, Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball said the most alarming trend is how often reckless driving ends in a shooting.

"People do not want to pack their patience and so as a result, you have more people who are carrying guns, and so instead of 'Oh I apologize, I didn't mean to cut you off',' then that person is now taking out a gun," Sheriff Ball said.

Drivers told TMJ4 News that they try to avoid conflict on the roads.

"Because it's not safe for me, not only in that situation on the road, but my mental health and my well-being after that," said Farhat Numaan.

"If someone's trying to get past me, I just let them pass to avoid conflict or anything. It's not worth my time and safety," Mariam Ali said.

Ali added that sadly she is not surprised about the highway shootings, but hopes law enforcement can do something to help.

"There should be more patrolling or something," Ali said.

In that same November interview with Sheriff Ball, she said they strategically place deputies in areas where reckless driving occurs most often.

