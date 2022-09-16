Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gun recovered from drug house next to a Kenosha school

The man in possession of the gun was a convicted felon.
kenoshagun.jpg
Kenosha Police Department
The Kenosha Police Department recovered a gun from a convicted felon who was dealing drugs from a home next to a school.
kenoshagun.jpg
Posted at 10:32 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 13:55:37-04

KENOSHA  — The Kenosha Police Department said it executed a search warrant Friday morning at a drug house right next to a school.

A gun was recovered from the home. Police say it was in the possession of a convicted felon.

Kenosha police said the felon had been dealing cocaine out of the home, which is right next to Frank Elementary School. He was arrested.

When posting the news on Facebook, the police department said, "Our kids deserve to go to school without having this type of person and behavior right next door!

The police department also asked that anyone with information about a known drug house contact Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need