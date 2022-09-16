Gun recovered from drug house next to a Kenosha school

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department said it executed a search warrant Friday morning at a drug house right next to a school.

A gun was recovered from the home. Police say it was in the possession of a convicted felon.

Kenosha police said the felon had been dealing cocaine out of the home, which is right next to Frank Elementary School. He was arrested.

When posting the news on Facebook, the police department said, "Our kids deserve to go to school without having this type of person and behavior right next door!

The police department also asked that anyone with information about a known drug house contact Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

