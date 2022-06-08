Growing teacher resignations at School District of Waukesha concern families, colleagues; school board to discuss issue

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The growing number of teachers and staff leaving the School District of Waukesha has colleagues and families concerned.

"Currently at 54 resignations for this school year. That's double what it was two years ago and increases every year. That doesn't even include the data from July and August," Carrie Kummrow, president of the Education Association of Waukesha, said.

Kummrow cited several reasons teachers are leaving, including lack of professional trust, concerns about COVID safety protocols, continuously being asked to do more with less and without proper compensation, and lack of diversity, inclusion and equity.

Public school districts in Milwaukee, Racine, and Green Bay approved 4.7% cost of living increases for teachers for the upcoming year.

Education Association of Waukesha addresses teacher resignations

Kummrow said Waukesha's board offered a base 2.5% along with a $1,000 stipend and supplemental pay for some staff, however that still has to be voted on.

The biggest concern is how a revolving door of staff will affect student achievement.

Kummrow believes it will take systemic change from the school board to draw and keep teachers in Waukesha.

"The fact that it is on the board's agenda this evening sends a hopeful message so that's that's all we can hope for," Kummrow said.

TMJ4 News reached out to district officials and school board members but did not get a response to questions.

The Board of Education is members expected to talk about teacher resignations during a full board meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Some teachers and parents plan to speak as well.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip