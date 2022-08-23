Growing effort to help 100+ victims of Brown Deer apartment fire

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Brown Deer, Wisconsin agencies will be hosting a "one-stop shop" to help the more than 100 people displaced by a massive apartment fire on Saturday.

Officials believe a lightning strike may have caused the fire, at 4130 W. Hawthorne Trace Rd. Since then Red Cross teams have been working to house displaced residents. Luckily no one was injured.

On Tuesday, the Village of Brown Deer announced a "multi-agency resource center" will be open on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 1:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Brown Deer Elementary School at 5757 W. Dean Rd.

A dozen agencies are partnering to make sure residents and families can get the resources they need.

Meals will be provided, as well as other things people might need.

