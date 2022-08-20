BROWN DEER — A large fire in Brown Deer Saturday afternoon will leave people without homes, according to officials. The number of displaced residents is unconfirmed, but officials suggested it could be dozens or more.

North Shore Fire Department responded to River Place Apartments, 4130 W Hawthorne Trace Road, shortly after 4 p.m.

Battalion Chief Dan Tyk said when crews arrived on the scene, the fire was breaching the roof. Firefighters quickly began an aggressive interior attack but had to pull out. They then switched to a defensive operation.

Watch: A viewer sent us a video of a portion of the roof collapsing.

Crews battle large apartment fire in Brown Deer

Tyk said the fire is now under control, with firefighters chasing down hot spots. He said crews will be on the scene for several hours to finish putting out hot spots and evaluating the building.

No injuries have been reported for either civilians or firefighters, and it's unclear how many people will be displaced.

Tyk said the Red Cross has been contacted and they will be setting up a shelter.

An official cause of the fire has not been determined, but Tyk said some residents and people on the scene claimed there was a lightning strike. That has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

