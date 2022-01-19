Watch
Group delivers whistleblower documents on clergy abuse

Markus Schreiber/AP
FILE - In this April 8, 2010 file photo a cross sits on top of a church in Berlin, Germany. A highly anticipated report commissioned by the Cologne archdiocese on church officials' handling of past cases of sexual abuse by clergy is set to be released. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
Posted at 7:56 AM, Jan 19, 2022
MILWAUKEE — An advocacy group working to end clergy abuse in Wisconsin has delivered thousands of documents from Wisconsin’s five Catholic dioceses to the state attorney general, documents it says show a systemic coverup of abuse.

The group says the documents were provided to Nate’s Mission by whistleblowers within the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and the Diocese of Madison, La Crosse, Green Bay and Superior.

The group handed boxes of documents to state Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday to further the investigation launched last year into clergy abuse.

Kaul says the investigation continues, but no further information was available.

