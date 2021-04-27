Watch
Kaul launches clergy sex abuse probe

Andy Manis/AP
Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 14:17:54-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorney General Josh Kaul has launched an investigation into clergy sex assault across Wisconsin's five Catholic dioceses. Kaul announced the investigation Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported last week that an investigation was imminent.

Clergy sexual abuse survivors and their allies have long demanded that Kaul open an investigation. Officials in at least 22 other states have opened similar investigations into sexual misconduct within church hierarchies. Kaul declined to discuss his investigators' strategies, but said if they uncover new cases they will refer them to prosecutors.

Officials with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee say they're concerned the probe could re-victimize survivors.

