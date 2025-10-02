Grieving mothers find hope and healing through non-profit Bereaved Together

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Saturday, Oct. 4, is the Falls Street Festival in Port Washington. The event will welcome vendors, businesses, and organizations of all kinds. In the Family Zone, one nonprofit stands out: Bereaved Together, a group dedicated to helping mothers navigate the unimaginable grief of losing a child.

For founder Lisa Price, the mission is deeply personal. In 2017, she lost her daughter, Ari, shortly after birth.

“Everything I do is out of love for this little girl that didn’t get a chance to be here long,” Price said.

In the weeks and months that followed, Price struggled to find long-term support. Family and friends gathered in the immediate aftermath, but eventually life returned to normal for everyone else.

“I noticed there was kind of a lack of support and ongoing support,” Price said. “There are free support groups, mostly at the hospital where you leave your child, and that’s very triggering. So it wasn’t for our family, and I just saw that black, and I felt called—basically this pull to help others,” she said.

Determined to turn her sorrow into strength—and honor her daughter—Price founded Bereaved Together in 2022. The nonprofit provides connection, resources, and empowerment for grieving mothers.

“Loss is part of our story, but we can transmute that pain into something completely powerful," Price said.

Since its launch, the organization has grown to more than 720 online members. It offers workshops, remembrance walks, conferences, and monthly gatherings with movement-based healing.

“We have remembrance walks, date nights with our husbands, just a lot of random but soul-nourishing workshops and gatherings to help with living beyond loss,” Price said.

For many mothers, Bereaved Together has been more than support—it’s been a lifeline.

“Some people said, ‘I was near ending my life, but because I came to your conference, you gave me life again,’” Price said.

Price says those stories are what keep her going.

“It really is a gift and a privilege to do this work,” she said.

While grief looks different for everyone, Price hopes Bereaved Together helps mothers take the first steps toward healing.

“Grief is work,” she said. “But it doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Find your people. Find your community. Don’t give up. You carry the love you have for your child with you every single step. They are part of your future.”

Bereaved Together will be at the Falls Street Festival, doing a lantern and sun catcher craft project in the Family Zone.

Port Washington Main Street, the organization hosting the event, said partnering with the nonprofit is important to them.

“Partnering with Bereaved Together is so important to us and the whole event. Lisa's strength, courage, determination, and resilience to support women and mothers through the loss of a child is inspiring. Bereaved Together is making a large impact on southeastern Wisconsin, gives women hope that they are not alone on this difficult and unimaginable journey, and that there is hope and joy through the struggle—for women to find a sense of community and support with their grief.”

