Grieving family and friends remember 65-year-old killed after hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE — The pedestrian who was killed after a hit-and-run has since been identified as 65-year-old William Holmes.

The driver who hit Holmes is yet to be identified and caught.

Investigators stated it was dark and wet outside as Holmes walked across Hampton around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday when a car hit him then took off. Detectives said a bystander in a black SUV flagged down a squad car then left after talking with officers.

Holmes was treated at the hospital, but he was badly hurt and later died.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, this is the city's third fatal hit and run so far this year.

"I want people to know this is a nice guy that had been taken. He just turned 65 years old. He's trying to enjoy his life," the victim's sister, Mae Holmes, said. "It shocked me and I just kept shaking."

Mae and Holmes are among 11 siblings.

Mae said her brother was a handyman who loved to chat, and like any Wisconsinite, he loved the Green Bay Packers.

"It just like took my whole heart out because me and him, we did a lot together. He told me stuff. I tell him stuff," Mae said.

Broderick Womack said he and Holmes were best friends. Womack said Holmes helped people and businesses around the neighborhood by clearing snow and making trips to the store for them among other errands.

"If you need him, he'll be there. Always," Womack said.

As Holmes' siblings make funeral arrangements, Mae said it feels even harder not knowing who is responsible.

"What if it was your brother? What if it was your family? Would you have left them down there like that? I don't think so," Mae said.

If you know anything that can help investigators solve this case call police. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 414-224-TIPS.

