65-year-old in 'grave condition' following hit-and-run: Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said they are investigating a hit-and-run that left one man in grave condition.

Officials said the incident happened around 11:35 p.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of Hampton Avenue. A 65-year-old man was hit by an unknown vehicle and police say the driver did not remain on the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital where Milwaukee police say he is in grave condition.

Officers with MPD are now searching for unknown suspects. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

