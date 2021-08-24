Greenfield police release statement on fatal police shooting

GREENFIELD — The Greenfield Police Department has issued a a statement regarding the officer-involved-shooting that killed 31-year-old Tyran Lamb.

In a video and statement posted to the department's Facebook page, Jay Johnson the chief of police, reiterated much of what had been stated in previous statements about the shooting.

During a traffic stop near the Greenfield and Milwaukee border, Tyran Lamb fled in his car which started a chase, police said.

Lamb crashed his car into another vehicle at 27th and Becher in Milwaukee. According to Chief Johnson, as the officers approached Lamb, he fired shots at the police. The officers returned fire as Lamb ran away while still shooting.

During the chase, Lamb was shot and killed. He was pronounced dead on the scene. One of the officers was severely injured and taken to Froedtert Hospital. The officer was in critical condition but is now on his way to recovery.

Chief Johnson said that there are multiple videos of body camera footage that have been turned over to the Milwaukee Police Department for further investigation.

Family of Tyran Lamb

The video the department posted did not say what was featured in that body cam footage nor did Chief Johnson say if or when it would become available to the public.

TMJ4 News also spoke with Tanisha Lamb, the mother of Tyran Lamb. She said she doesn't understand how this could have happened, and she wants more information, including body camera footage from responding officers.

