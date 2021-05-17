Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer to headline Summerfest together

MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest fans looking for some early-aughts rock are in for a treat: Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer will headline the World's Largest Music Festival together this September.

The three classic rock-punk acts will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Wednesday, September 1. Since that's not a normal Summerfest day, your ticket will get you into any of the other nine days of the festival.

Pre-sales for the "Hella Mega Tour" start Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m. The general public can get tickets starting Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. Get more information at HellaMegaTour.com.

"Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city North American outing will bring the bands to some of the most renowned stadiums including Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, Citi Field, Fenway Park, and more, before wrapping September 6 in Seattle, WA. The Interrupters will appear as special guests on the tour," a news release reads.

Summerfest announced its 2021 lineup earlier this month, including big names like Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews Band, and Chance the Rapper.

