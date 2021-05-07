Green Bay officers who killed suspected shooter at Oneida Casino identified

ASHWAUBENON — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the three Green Bay police officers who opened fire and killed the suspected shooter at the Oneida Casino last Saturday.

Authorities say a man opened fire at the Duck Creek Restaurant and Bar inside the Radisson Hotel, connected to the casino, in Ashwaubenon, killing two people and injuring a third, who is recovering at a Milwaukee hospital.

Authorities previously said this was a targeted incident, and that the gunman was looking for a restaurant employee who was not there.

The department's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the deadly shooting. On Friday, DCI identified in a statement the three officers who opened fire:

Sergeant Brian Jordan, 21 years with Green Bay Police Department

Officer Makayla Wolfe, two years with Green Bay Police Department

Officer Ben Snyder, nearly two years with Green Bay Police Department

DCI says all involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The shooter was previously identified as Bruce Pofahl, 62. Officials say Pofahl was fired from the Duck Creek Restaurant earlier this year. The victims who died were identified as Ian Simpson, 32, and Jacob Bartel, 35. Daniel Mulligan, 28, was identified as the third victim who was shot outside.

DCI said in Friday's statement that law enforcement teams responded to the shooting and came into contact with the suspected shooter near the first-floor parking ramp on the east side of the Radisson Hotel complex.

DCI says the three Green Bay Police Department officers fired their weapons and struck the suspected shooter. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

DCI is leading the investigation into the shooting of the suspected shooter. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation of the double homicide and attempted homicide.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip