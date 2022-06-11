Greek Fest kicked off Friday, takes over Wauwatosa this weekend

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The 52nd annual Tosa Greek Fest is officially underway.

This weekend, you can go out and celebrate the cultural legacy of Greek culture here in Southeastern Wisconsin.

From the food, the music, but most importantly, the people. There are tons of reasons to check out the fest this weekend.

“It’s just a fun, little family neighborhood festival,” said Kathy Kodrich, who traveled an hour from central Wisconsin to enjoy Tosa Greek Fest.

For those living closer, visits are a little more common.

“We’re going to come every day,” said Jerry Shroeder.

For many, the food is the highlight. About 3,000 full chickens were prepped for the long weekend celebration.

The celebration comes as the church recognizes closing in on 100 years.

“We’ve gone through a lot over the years. We had tough times, struggles, and thank God we are pushing ahead,” said Niko Marlis, Tosa Greek Festival Chairman.

Tosa Greek Fest goes from noon to 10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

