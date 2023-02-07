Watch Now
Grandview High School closed due to investigation into officer killed in Milwaukee

The school is just one block away from where the officer was killed
Posted at 9:18 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 10:18:30-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Grandview High School will be closed Tuesday due to the investigation into a police officer's death.

The high school told TMJ4 News that the school would be closed as police investigate the incident.

Grandview is located at 13th and Cleveland, just one block away from where a 37-year-old Milwaukee police officer was killed.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m., but there was still a very large presence as of 7 a.m.

