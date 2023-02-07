Grandview High School closed due to investigation into officer killed in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Grandview High School will be closed Tuesday due to the investigation into a police officer's death.

The high school told TMJ4 News that the school would be closed as police investigate the incident.

Grandview is located at 13th and Cleveland, just one block away from where a 37-year-old Milwaukee police officer was killed.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m., but there was still a very large presence as of 7 a.m.

