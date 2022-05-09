Watch
Grand jury indicts suspect in Brooklyn subway mass shooting

Seth Wenig/AP
New York City Police, left, and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62, center, away from a police station, in New York, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The man accused of shooting multiple people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 6:35 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 07:35:03-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a man suspected of shooting up a New York City subway train last month — an attack that wounded 10 people and rattled a city grappling with a rise in violent crime.

The panel charged Frank James on Friday with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

James was arrested on April 13, about 30 hours after authorities say he drove from Philadelphia and unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets in a train full of morning commuters. All of the shooting victims are expected to survive.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

