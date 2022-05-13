Grain milling company charged with OSHA crimes after deadly explosion in 2017

CAMBRIA, WI — Nearly five years after a deadly explosion at a corn mill in Cambria, Didion Milling Inc., and several individuals are being charged with crimes related to worker safety, fraud, air pollution, and obstruction of justice.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the news Friday saying the company and several individuals are facing OSHA charges and federal charges.

The DOJ said Didion Milling Inc. owned and operated the corn mill in Cambria, Wis. when it was leveled in an explosion, killing five employees. The company was required to regularly clean dust accumulations from inside the mill to prevent food safety and quality issues and to remove accumulations that could fuel combustible dust explosions.

Didion Milling was required to operate and maintain air pollution control devices and document the completion of these cleanings inside the mill.

According to a news release from the DOJ, an indictment from OSHA claims, "DMI willfully violated two federal safety standards promulgated under the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSH Act) — by (1) by failing to develop and implement a written program to effectively prevent and remove combustible grain dust accumulations, and (2) by failing to install explosion venting or explosion suppression on a dust filter collector."

The indictment said the failure to follow these procedures caused the death of five employees "due to a combustible dust explosion at DMI's corn mill on May 31, 2017."

DOJ said the indictment goes on to charge Didion Milling's vice president of operations, Derrick Clark, 48 of Waunakee, Wisconsin; its former food safety superintendent, Shawn Mesner, 44 of Readstown, Wisconsin; its former shift superintendent, Anthony Hess, 54 of Pardeeville, Wisconsin; and its former shift superintendent, Joel Niemeyer, 39 of Baraboo, Wisconsin.

The indictment alleges those four conspired to commit fraud by agreeing to take deceptive measures to conceal their failure to comply with OSHA standards. According to the DOJ, one of those measures was falsifying the cleaning logbook to conceal the fact that DMI was not following its written cleaning schedule

In addition to OSHA charges, Clark, Deininger, Mesner, Hess and Niemeyer, along with DMI’s former environmental coordinators James Lenz, 65 of Deerfield, Wisconsin, and Joseph Winch, 66, of Logansport, Indiana are facing federal charges for "conspiracy to commit federal offenses in order to conceal violations and unsafe conditions from auditors and government agencies."

If convicted of the OSHA offenses, Didion Milling may be ordered to pay restitution to victims and sentence to corporate probation with conditions.

If convicted on federal charges, the defendants could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

