Governor Evers orders flags at half-staff Monday in honor of fallen MPD officer

MADISON, Wis. — Governor Tony Evers has ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday in honor of the Milwaukee Police Officer who was killed on Tuesday.

Peter Jerving, 37, was shot and killed in Milwaukee early Tuesday morning when trying to arrest the suspect of an armed robbery.

When announcing the executive order for the flag lowering, Evers said, "Officer Jerving was a devoted officer who proudly served his city. By all accounts, he was a dedicated and distinguished public servant. His passing is an exceptional loss for the city of Milwaukee and our state."

The flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Monday, the same day as Jerving's funeral in Brookfield.

“Kathy and I join Wisconsinites across our state in continuing to keep Officer Jerving’s parents, loved ones, and friends and colleagues, including the Milwaukee Police Department, as well as the entire city of Milwaukee, in our hearts and prayers as we mourn his tragic death.”

Flags will be lowered to half-staff on Monday.

Funeral services for fallen officer Jerving

Funeral services for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving will be held on Monday, Feb. 13.

Krause Funeral Home says visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elmbrook Church, 777 S. Barker Road, in Brookfield. The funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by a burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr.

