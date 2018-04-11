Gov. Walker: Acting Milwaukee Sheriff Schmidt serve out Clarke's term

Gov. Scott Walker announced Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt will continue to serve as sheriff through former Sheriff David Clarke’s term ending Jan. 7, 2019.

“With the November election just months away, Governor Walker believes it is best left to the voters of Milwaukee County to decide who their next sheriff should be,” said Amy Hasenberg, Walker’s press secretary in a statement.

The governor said he will not appoint an interim sheriff. Schmidt was named acting sheriff after Clarke's departure last September.

